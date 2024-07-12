Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $4.11

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.61 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

