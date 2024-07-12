Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Target Price at $14.57

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

