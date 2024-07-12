Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $76.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.