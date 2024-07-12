Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the June 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:BHLL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 507,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,014. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.17.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Free Report)

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.