Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ SMRI traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $341.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
