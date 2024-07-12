Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SMRI traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $341.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Bushido Capital US Equity ETF alerts:

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.