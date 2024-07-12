C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.