Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 80

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON:KINO opened at GBX 68 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. Kinovo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of £42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.67.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

