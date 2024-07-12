Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 80

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Kinovo Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON:KINO opened at GBX 68 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. Kinovo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of £42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.67.
About Kinovo
