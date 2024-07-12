Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.67.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,915. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$47.76.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

