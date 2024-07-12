Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.37

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$42.37 and last traded at C$42.04, with a volume of 361900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital set a C$40.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.09.

Capital Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.87.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

