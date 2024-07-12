Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $335.21 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.90 billion and approximately $335.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.35 or 0.05386909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00043925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,034,995,408 coins and its circulating supply is 35,878,495,175 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

