Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.33

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 207,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.