CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Trading Up 3.6 %

KMX stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.