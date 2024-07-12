Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 4,800,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,384. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

