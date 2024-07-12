Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Down 63.6% in June

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 245,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.35 on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

