CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,584,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,968,385. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
