CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,584,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,968,385. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

