CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

