CECO Environmental Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for CECO Environmental in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CECO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $516,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.