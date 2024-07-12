Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBS

Celebrus Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend

LON CLBS opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.30) on Tuesday. Celebrus Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 259.74 ($3.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

About Celebrus Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.