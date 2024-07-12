Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 2.1%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 25,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 330,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
