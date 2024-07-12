Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 2.1%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 25,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 330,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.