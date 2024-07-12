Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.6 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Certara Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

