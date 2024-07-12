Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.6 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
