CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 1,811,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

