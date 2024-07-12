CFO4Life Group LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,746. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $824.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.