CFO4Life Group LLC Has $761,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.63. The stock had a trading volume of 286,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

