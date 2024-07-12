CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,269. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

