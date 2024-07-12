CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 118,067 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,067 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,506,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after purchasing an additional 720,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 629,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,654. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

