Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 529,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,832,852. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $446.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

