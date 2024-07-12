Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $934.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,500. The firm has a market cap of $887.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $945.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $841.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.