Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Down 60.5% in June

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CHUC remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Charlie’s has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

