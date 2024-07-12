Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Mithaq Capital SPC increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,932.4% in the first quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,894 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

