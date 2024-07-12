Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Shares Up 21.6%

Shares of Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX – Get Free Report) shot up 21.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.45. 203,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Chinook Tyee Industry Stock Up 21.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45.

Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chinook Tyee Industry Company Profile

Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

