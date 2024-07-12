CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 5,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,135. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

