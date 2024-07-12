Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,656,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,898 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 8.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $294,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of C stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,115,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911,307. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

