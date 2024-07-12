Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.65) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.19).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 719.40 ($9.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 796 ($10.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 747.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 679.53.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

