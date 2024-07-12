Citigroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 179,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average daily volume of 153,252 call options.
Shares of C stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.54. 30,117,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
