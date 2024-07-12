Citigroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 179,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average daily volume of 153,252 call options.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.54. 30,117,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

