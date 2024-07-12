CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CKHUY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 268,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,044. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.