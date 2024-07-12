ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $70.98. 10,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,356. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.