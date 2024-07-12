ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

About ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

