CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CNX Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $19,018,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 217,753 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,054,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,761. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.