Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,065 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,865,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,526,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

