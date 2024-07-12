Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $215.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $215.46 and last traded at $215.69. Approximately 1,970,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,540,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.97.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.