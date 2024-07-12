CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Down 98.8% in June

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CoinShares International Price Performance

CoinShares International stock remained flat at C$5.30 during midday trading on Thursday. CoinShares International has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.02.

CoinShares International Company Profile

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers Investment management and advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

