Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 7.4%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 358,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

