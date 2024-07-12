Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. 262,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

