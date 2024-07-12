Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $607,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 134,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NOBL stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. 887,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
