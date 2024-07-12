Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 10%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 98,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 139,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 39.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

