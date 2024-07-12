ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

