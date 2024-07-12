Contrasting Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokuyama and DENSO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.37 billion N/A $122.48 million $0.85 10.69 DENSO $49.49 billion 0.99 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A DENSO 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tokuyama and DENSO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 5.17% 7.16% 3.88% DENSO N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tokuyama pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DENSO beats Tokuyama on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama



Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DENSO



DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

