Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE:CPLF opened at C$11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$4.94 and a one year high of C$11.99. The stock has a market cap of C$885.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total transaction of C$52,769.60. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

