Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells $10,002.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director James G. Castellano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $10,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $588,567.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.20. 1,248,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,748. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
