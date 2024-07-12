Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells $10,002.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director James G. Castellano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $10,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $588,567.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.20. 1,248,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,748. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 149,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Core & Main by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

