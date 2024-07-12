Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.50

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 999379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.
